NBA YoungBoy Avoids More Jail Time, Cops Deal In Ex-Girlfriend Assault Case

During a week in which Tekashi 6ix9ine copped some jail time, NBA YoungBoy has gotten off extremely lucky.

Judge Paul Engelmayer yesterday sentenced 6ix9ine to 24 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder related to involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. His sentence was lightened from the initially expected life after he co-operated with authorities and testified against his former gang members.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again found himself involved in his own court case this week as he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence.

The charge is related to the 2018 incident in which he body-slammed his girlfriend Jania in a hotel hallway in Georgia. He then dragged her into his hotel room. While Jania alleged that the occurrence was just the couple fooling around and chose not to press charges, video footage from the hotel was enough to convince a grand jury to hand down a 2-count indictment for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The “House Arrest Tingz” rapper was released on bail of $75,000 following his arrest in February last year and has now managed to secure a plea deal. In return for the 20-year-old choosing to plead guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence, prosecutors have agreed to drop the additional charges he faced of kidnapping and aggravated assault. Under the terms of the agreement, NBA YoungBoy will have to pay a fine of $1,500 and attend anger management classes but will not have to spend any time behind bars; instead, receiving 12 months probation.

The reason behind the plea deal may be Jania’s refusal to come to court. She reportedly informed the District Attorney’s office that she would under no circumstances testify against NBA YoungBoy, with DA George Barnhill stating, “We resolved the case as best we could without her co-operation.”