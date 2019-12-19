Future Teases New Drake Snippet From “What A Time To Be Alive 2” Sounds Fire

Future and Drake may finally be dropping What A Time To Be Alive 2 soon.

For hip-hop fans, it’s hard to forget where you were the moment Drake and Future dropped their collaboration project, What A Time To Be Alive, back in 2015. The duo took over the entire next year with the “Summer Sixteen” tour as the hit single “Jumpman” shot up the charts, and it looks like the sequel may actually be dropping soon. Although reports have been swirling of the project’s release since March of this year, Future may have given fans hope that WATTBA 2 is on it’s way.

On Wednesday, Future played a snippet of a song via his Instagram story, and you can hear Drake’s vocals in the background. The video shows Future’s diamond encrusted chain that is half owl and half eagle. The “Wicked” rapper wrote the caption “OVO/FBG,” signifying Drake’s October’s Very Own label linking up with Future’s Freeband Gang. The snippet was only a few seconds long, but it was enough that fans can hear Drake rap “N***as swear they past us, they doing too much.”

Last week Drake hopped on stage with DaBaby in Toronto and told fans that he was dropping an album in 2020. So will the Canadian rap star give us two projects in the same year? Or is WATTBA 2 coming before we close out 2019?

You can catch the full snippet below: