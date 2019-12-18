Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Engagement Reports

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not engaged, and Kim Kardashian would know.

Our new mission is trying to keep up with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship. The holiday season usually involves a lot of nosy relatives asking about your love life, and when you’re famous, that includes television hosts too. When Kim Kardashian sat down opposite Ellen DeGeneres earlier today, she was asked about the current status of her sister’s relationship. Kylie and Travis Scott first became a thing around three years ago and welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Kim Kardashian confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways three months ago, but that there was no animosity and they remained committed to being devoted parents to their daughter.

Since then, the make-up mogul and “Sicko Mode” rapper have been spotted together on more than one occasion. The latest was this past weekend when both were in attendance at Sean “Diddy” Comb’s 50th birthday bash. And if you take a look at Kylie’s hand, you’ll see quite a sparkler, could it be that she and Travis are back together and marriage is on the cards? Can you blame Ellen for fishing?

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ?? our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“The big ring,” Mrs. Kardashian-West began. “Definitely they’re not engaged. And I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she — I think she bought that herself… But, yeah, I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”

Kylie has yet to comment on whether she and her baby daddy are back together (or where the ring came from), but the 22-year-old’s paternal grandma, Esther, alleged earlier this month that the couple split because they weren’t married. “That’s what happens really, so often,” the 93-year-old told The Sun. “Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work!”