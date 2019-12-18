Jah Cure and Mya Link Up In “Only You” Video

Jah Cure and Mya have been teasing the video for their track “Only You” for some time, and it is finally here.

The video opens with Jah Cure and the beautiful Mya as they slowly walk along a beach nestled in the paradise parish of St Ann. The visuals shots by ‘The Truth’ are spot on as we are privy to aerial frames, slow-motion effects, and almost seamless wardrobe changes. The chemistry of the two talented singers is not only present in the silky smooth vocals but also in the way they grove together. Their energy and chemistry are matched by the other characters who share a beautiful romance before our eyes.

The video takes us from daylight to nighttime, where we see Jah Cure and Mya, who are both adorned in white outfits, dancing around a beach bonfire. “Only You” is the 10th track off Jah Cure’s Royal Soldier album that was released earlier this year. We first heard of the track back in 2016 when it was initially recorded.

Back in 2016 co-producer, Justus Arison spoke to the Jamaican Observer and had this to say, “It was a great experience for everyone involved working with both music legends, Jah Cure and Mya. We are all fans of their work, and it’s nice when you meet people who are such big stars but still down to earth and cool as people.”

He continued that, “Jah Cure’s verses were recorded in Jamaica and Mya’s part of the song in Los Angeles… The process took quite a few months as we put a lot of time into the actual building of the rhythm.”

We are happy to know this beautifully crafted song and video is finally out for the fans to listen.