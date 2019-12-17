Tekashi 6ix9ine Baby Mama Calls Out Chris Brown & Roddy Ricch For Domestic Violence

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama Sara didn’t just called him out, she also namedrop Chris Brown and Roddy Ricch in her rant.

Takeshi 6ix9ine’s head is not in the chopping block for domestic violence and his baby mama isn’t happy about it. The “FEFE” rapper will hear this coming week whether he’ll serve time for racketeering, weapons possession, conspiracy to commit murder, and armed robbery, relating to his involvement with the notorious Nine Trey Gangsters from the East Coast. He has already co-operated with authorities by testifying against fellow gang members, prompting prosecutors to ask the judge for leniency in his sentencing. The state also announced that it would not be prosecuting him on domestic violence crimes dated between 2011 and 2018. Within that period is a complaint from the mother of 6ix9ine’s daughter, Sara Molina, who claims that the rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — struck her in the face after she discovered him cheating, causing a bust lip.

As Takeshi’s sentencing date approaches, Sara has gone on an Insta rant that he has not had to answer for his abuse towards her.

Referencing other famous musicians who have been accused of domestic abuse, the mother of one said on her Instagram Live, “I think domestic violence, the worst case you can ever have. Period. As far as being in the industry, nobody likes a woman beater. Period. You see how they f***ing Chris Brown. You see how they f***ing [XXXTentacion]. Roddy Ricch was a little quiet with his sh*t but he got in and messed his case.”

Sara then spoke about her own situation with 6ix9ine and the fear she had experienced. “That would have f***ing put his career in a standstill but I was so scared of the n***a I never left or said anything,” she said.

Comments from fellow IG users claimed that Sara had deserved the abuse, at which point she exasperatedly said that Jesus was testing her. She concluded by declaring, “Hell no, I’m not scared.”

Takeshi’s sentencing will take place on Wednesday, December 18th.