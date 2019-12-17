Jacquees Drops His Holiday Album “Christmas in Decatur”

Self-proclaimed King of R&B Jacquees has just released his long-awaited festive album, “Christmas in Decatur.” This is his first-ever Christmas release. It barely took a month before the ATL singer delivered on his promise. We can now enjoy the nine festive bangers contained in the new release.

The 25-year-old starts the album with “Christmas Party” before reminiscing an encounter with an ex on “Christmas Without You.” He does a collaboration with his nephew Lil Reign on “It’s Christmas,” a tune about spreading the love and sharing of gifts. Jacquees also takes time to reflect on the past year with the sentimental tune, “Happy Holidays.”

The new album marked the Atlanta singer’s second project of the year. Jacquees’ last release was his second debut album, “King of R&B.” The album had prolific artist features, notably, Tory Lanez, Young Thug, Bluff City, TK Kravitz, T.I, and Gunna.

Ever since he made the proclamation that he was the King of R&B, it has elicited lots of mixed reactions. He, however, seems to enjoy the back and forth. Other sweet R&B tunes we can expect this holiday season are from John Legend, Donny Hathaway, and Pink Sweat$.