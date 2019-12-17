Boosie Badazz Robbed Of $70K In Jewelry, Bentley Damaged

Boosie Badazz was robbed of $70k worth of jewelry all in a matter of seconds.

Boosie Badazz’s SUV was broken into on Monday, and some expensive rings and a $50,000 necklace were purloined from the vehicle. TMZ reports that Boosie was just outside of Atlanta getting food at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen when the miscreants shattered his Bentley SUV’s rear passenger side window and helped themselves to his pricey ice. Rapper B-Will who works with Boosie, was reportedly the witness who chased the perps before they got away by car.

According to the police report, three pieces of jewelry were stolen from the SUV that values an estimated total of $70k. There was a Superbowl style diamond ring, and a rose gold diamond “BOSSMAN” ring each valued at $10k along with a rose gold Cuban link chain valued at $50k.

After reviewing the surveillance footage at the restaurant, cops confirmed that the perps were two black men dressed in black. They reportedly made a run for it when the alarm on the Bentley went off but made a swift return to cop the jewelry before fleeing again.

What’s interesting is that rapper B-Will whose real name is Brian Wilcott, reportedly told the feds that the jewelry belonged to him, but Boosie has been photographed with the diamond ring that says “BOSSMAN” before. The rapper also took to social media to rant about his stolen property and went as far as to threaten to anonymous thieves. “Be a gangster and drop your location bout that ring old b*tch a** n***a,” Boosie Badazz said. “How you goin’ sell that, you can’t even put it on b*tch, you ain’t no boss. P***y a** n***a, send you hood so we can slang b*tch,” the rapper added.

The police have yet to make any arrests for the crime committed.