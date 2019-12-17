Aidonia Previews Possible Vybz Kartel Diss “Peppa Sauce” Sounds Fire

Is Aidonia plotting a Vybz Kartel diss track?

The 4th Genna President, Aidonia, previewed a new track called “Peppa Sauce” on his Instagram yesterday. The dancehall veteran who is currently in the US Virgin Islands has been musically absent for the better part of this year. Last month, the deejay finally released a new song, “Aircraft,” which is a Chimney Records production. On Sunday, Aidonia posted a video of himself bopping to his new track “Peppa Sauce” while driving through Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands. The song properly embodies Didi’s signature flow and usual lyrical prowess.

“Peppa sauce, peppa sauce, peppa sauce/She see di Louis ask wah di sweater cost/Roun mi neck di diamond set a spark/Cya be a gyallis if yuh damn breath a scorch/Peppa sauce, mi smell good a Peppa pass/Sunday evening mi iron out press a shorts/Peppa sauce peppa sauce ketch it off/Peppa sauce di peppa sauce ketch it on/ Peppa sauce nuh di one ina di glass bokkle/Cya tap e big baller wid soft tackle,” Aidonia deejays on the track.

Also this weekend, dancehall artiste Sikka Rymes released his new track “Dem A Ask,” which is rumored to be an Aidonia diss track that was written by Vybz Kartel. “Seh dem a leader mi seet seh dem lame/ Nine months fi buil a song dat shame,” Rymes deejayed on his track. Do you think Aidonia’s latest preview could be his response?

Though Donia did not indicate a release date, based on the fact that he is previewing it alone, it’s safe to say the song will be out soon. The “Krayzay” deejay often teases his new tracks shortly before their official debut, so if history is any indication, we can expect this banger to drop on YouTube any day now. We literally can not wait to hear this full track.