Sikka Rymes Diss Aidonia In Vybz Kartel-Written Track “Dem A Ask”

Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rymes join forces to hit Aidonia hard.

Vybz Kartel’s cousin and dancehall artiste Sikka Rymes released a new track called “Dem A Ask” this weekend, and fans are speculating that he is throwing shade at the Genna Genna Boss, Aidonia. In the new track, Sikka Rymes talks about his rise to fame and other artistes’ effort being inadequate. The track seems to take shots at several artistes in the industry, but the Aidonia slight seemed like the most obvious.

“Seh dem a leader mi seet seh dem lame/ Nine months fi buil a song dat shame/ Mi fully Gaza, it run ina mi vein/Nuh tru mi nuh carry di G last name/So mi pull up pon di block ina Range/Bare man get wet up anuh cologne a spray/Seh dem wah fi tek ova mi tell dem fi keep on trying like Pinky and The Brain,” Rymes deejays on the track.

As you might recall, Aidonia recently released a new song after a 9-month hiatus, which is what fans believe Sikka is hinting at in his new single. The Usain Bolt production has already garnered over 50 thousand views and is currently trending in Jamaica. The song was delivered on the Immortal Riddim, which also features Vybz Kartel, Masicka, Demarco, and more.

Fans were impressed with the lyrical presentation in “Dem A Ask” based on reviews. Sikka Rymes is apparently steadily improving his art. So much so that some fans are speculating that this latest track was written by Vybz Kartel himself. Check out the song for yourself here.