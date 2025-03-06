Kanye West Makes Bizarre Drake Request After Admitting Jealousy

Kanye West makes a bizarre request from Drake that is enough to make fans cringe.

The controversial rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by the name Ye, admits he is jealous of Drake’s career. It’s no secret that the Canadian rapper is the biggest rapper on the planet for the past decade if you measure by numbers, and it seems Kanye West would rather that title belong to him.

Ye is a hugely successful rapper and fashion icon in his own right, so naturally, some fans are wondering why he is jealous of Drake, especially considering that Drizzy hit a low point in his career over the past year due to his conflict with Kendrick Lamar. However, even a low point in Drizzy’s career still dwarfed the careers of most rappers in the industry.

Kanye West is back on Twitter after a short hiatus, and he is saying some things that are way out there and some that left some fans intrigued. Like this statement about Drake where he asked the “God’s Plan” rapper to speak at his funeral.

“I saw a video of drake walking through his house and showing he had a library of ryhme books,” Ye wrote in all caps. “Man I wish I could have seen and remembered this when my jealousy overtook me… I love drake. I’ma say this when I die I need you to speak at me funeral.”

Fans are reacting with mixed feelings, with some requesting a collaboration between Drake and Kanye West, while others questioned if Drizzy has some career-ending evidence against Ye. “It’s good that Ye can admit he is jealous of Drake now the two of you can collaborate on an album and drop some classic music for the fans,” one person wrote.

“Kanye is brave enough to admit that he’s jealous and believe everyone including Kendrick are jealous of drake. This what Kendrick really want to say. I wish they’d all admit to being jealous,” another fan said.