Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Gets Into It Over New Blueface Prison Video

Blueface did a rare interview in prison, and his two baby mothers, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, are going after each other over it.

The “Thotiana” rapper is on the final stretch of his prison sentence for probation violation. His last update on his release date reveals that he should be released from behind bars around June of this year. On Friday (March 21), Blueface suddenly updated his Instagram page with a video interview he did with Jazzston Williams.

“I learned a lot,” Blueface shared about his stint behind bars. “Patience, virtue, paying attention… you know let things play out for you. Patience is the key though. Gotta a lot of patience in here man. The first thing I’m going to do when I touch down is see my family, see my kids. Get back to the work, get back to the music.”

Blueface also told his fans to stay away from prison because nothing about it is cool while urging his younger fans to stay in school.

Blueface also changed his profile photo and re-shared photos of himself with his children with Jaidyn Alexis. It seems that might’ve angered Chrisean Rock, who abruptly unfollowed him on Instagram. Showing more signs of trouble in paradise, the Los Angeles rapper also unfollowed Chrisean. It appears that’s what triggered the heated exchange between Rock and Alexis.

“Oh noooo she unfollowed him bc he put his kids back on what ever shall we do [crying-laughing emojis] # keep him,” Alexis told Chrisean Rock.

Chrisean quickly clapped back, writing, “Are you ok do u need attention? Nothing have to do with his beautiful kids u crashing out bout Blueface again. He’s not the prize if its community p***s. I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface appeared to be going strong for the past several months, but their relationship was marred by paternity test rumors after her ex-boyfriend came back in the picture asking for a DNA test. The ex-boyfriend, Ronny Doe, was mysteriously shot and killed in Maryland in February.