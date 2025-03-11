Cocoa Tea, Jamaican Reggae Singer, Dies At Age 65

Veteran reggae singer Cocoa Tea has died.

The Jamaican music legend passed early Tuesday morning (March 11) at a hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. His wife, Malvia Scott, confirmed with the Gleaner that he passed away following a cardiac arrest. Cocoa Tea, whose real name is Colvin Scott, had been battling health issues for some time and was hospitalized last year following health complications which fueled death reports at the time.

Cocoa Tea was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. It’s unclear if his cardiac arrest was a result of his battle with the disease.

“I got a call early this morning to say that he had been transferred from the facility to the hospital … which is like five minutes away … because he was vomiting,” Malvia said. “He was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia.”

Throughout his cancer diagnosis, his wife says he remained positive and hopeful. “He was positive throughout it all,” Malvia shared. “About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said ‘I am always worried’. He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful.”

Cocoa Tea, born in Rocky Point, Clarendon, Jamaica, rose to stardom in reggae in the 1980s. He began his career performing on local sound systems, where he won over fans with his smooth vocals and catchy melodies. His first major breakthrough as a reggae singer came in 1984 when he released his first single, “Lose Control,” which became a huge hit in Jamaica and overseas in the mid-80s. However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that he truly became a worldwide reggae sensation.

Cocoa Tea went on to release hits like “Rikers Island,” “Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea,” “Holy Mount Ziom,” “Good Life,” “Young Lover,” and “She Loves Me Now.” In 2008, he again gained international attention when he released a song dedicated to then-US presidential candidate Barrack Obama. His song “Rikers Island” was later turned into a massive dancehall hit by Nardo Ranks titled “Me No Like Rikers Island.”

The reggae music community is celebrating Cocoa Tea’s contribution to the growth of the genre as we remember his life and career following his passing.

Morgan Heritage band shared in a statement, “May your light never fade away big brother. You now rest in Zion with the angels but we will never forget the moments we’ve shared beloved. Our condolences go out to your entire family. Long live the great legendary icon Cocoa Tea.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness released a statement remembering Cocoa Tea for his vocals as well as how he conducted himself off the stage. “I extend condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Calvin George Scott, affectionately known as Cocoa Tea,” PM Holness said. “Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation. Cocoa Tea’s influence extended beyond our shores, touching hearts worldwide and solidifying Jamaica’s place on the global musical stage. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Cocoa Tea was age 65 at the time of his death.