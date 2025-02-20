A$AP Relli Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict With Defiant Message

A$AP Rocky’s accuser, A$AP Relli, is speaking out for the first time since the not-guilty verdict was handed down.

The Harlem rapper was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday (February 18) in a Los Angeles court after weeks on trial for assaulting his former group member A$AP Relli. According to Relli, A$AP Rocky endangered his life when he allegedly brandished a gun during a confrontation in 2021 in Hollywood.

However, his testimony proved problematic during the trial as he clashed with defense attorneys while on the witness stand, forcing the judge to constantly reprimand him. There are now chatters that the District Attorney could be forced to go after Relli for alleged perjury following his questionable performance on the witness stand. It’s unclear if his testimony was the major sway for the jury to acquit Rocky.

Following his testimony, Relli became the subject of ruthless trolling from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fans and even some members of the hip-hop community like 50 Cent, who called him out for allegedly wanting a big payday. The Breakfast Club’s co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, also gave Relli Donkey of the Day, rounding out a rough week for the deflected A$AP Mob member.

What Relli said

Relli, whose real name is Terrell Ephron, is now hitting back at his critics by telling them to shove it. “Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life,” he wrote in a defiant message on his Instagram Story.

Perhaps it’s not the best time for such a defiant message since he is now under the D.A.’s radar, but Relli appears to be ready for anything that comes at him.

In the meantime, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are in a celebratory mood as the two were spotted out shopping together a day after his acquittal. Rihanna also celebrates her birthday today. So the news couldn’t come at a better time for the celebrity couple.

RiRi also reacted to the verdict via her Instagram Story. “The Glory belongs to God and God alone,” she wrote, adding, “Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”