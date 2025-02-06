Kai Cenat Confirms Vybz Kartel Will Be On His Livestream After Grammy Meeting

Kai Cenat announced that Vybz Kartel will be his next guest on his Livestream.

Kai Cenat was in a state of ecstatic when he met Vybz Kartel on the red carpet of the Grammys last weekend in Los Angeles. The streamer gave the World Boss his flowers and congratulated him for getting his US visa and returning to that country six months after being released from prison.

“You look good inno my youth,” Cenat told Kartel as the dancehall star’s fiancée Sidem Ozturk looked on. “Vybz Kartel let me stand here right in front of you and give you your flowers welcome back home bro. I know you’re having an amazing time right now.”

Kartel responded, saying, “Of course thirteen years in prison, and I come out and am in America six months later.”

Obviously, that was only the beginning of what was to come for them, as Cenat announced this week that Vybz Kartel will be his next celebrity guest on his Livestream. A date for the stream has not yet been set, but the streamer assured his followers that the dancehall legend is coming to his platform.

“Vybz Kartel coming soon yes the World Boss is legit with the World Boss,” Kai Cenat said while playing Kartel’s classic “Summertime” in the background. “The World Boss himself champ.”

Vybz Kartel is currently in the United States with his fiancee. The deejay spent a few days in Los Angeles, where he linked with Busta Rhymes in the studio to record new music. The dancehall star is currently in Florida, where he indicated that he is putting in more work recording new music.

Kai Cenat meets Vybz Kartel at the Grammys and tells him how he’s inspired by him after being in prison in Jamaica for 13 years?

pic.twitter.com/ZwY0oQHELA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 2, 2025

Kartel received his first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album and was in attendance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The award went to Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack, sparking a debate about the competitiveness between dancehall projects and traditional reggae for the same Grammy.