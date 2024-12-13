Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Video After Being Released From Prison After 45-Day Stint

Tekashi 6ix9ine is happy to be a free man again, at least sort of, since he will now be on house arrest.

The “GOOBA” rapper was sentenced to 45 days in jail for probation violation after authorities say he failed multiple drug tests and failed to report some of his travels to his probation officer. On Friday (December 13), Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a video of himself on social media confirming his release from the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in Brooklyn. “69 free,” he wrote.

Last month, Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, to 45 days behind bars and one year of probation, which kicks in immediately after his release from jail. The rainbow-haired rapper will also be on one year of home confinement and electronic monitoring.

Additionally, the judge required 69 to get a lawful and full-time job unless he could get excused from it by his probation officer. He will also be required to report his permanent home address to his P.O. and get to change his address. The “TROLLZ” rapper is also barred from owning or carrying firearms or dangerous weapons, court documents revealed.

6ix9ine was arrested in October by federal authorities after a judge ordered him thrown in jail for failing a drug test. He was only months away from concluding his 5-year probation for his racketeering case from 2019, in which he cooperated with authorities to put his former Nine Trey gang members behind bars, including his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, who was sentenced to 15 years.

As for 69, he is looking to get back to music after signing a record deal this year with Kartel Music worth $6 million. According to TNZ, he will receive an upfront $1 million to record one album and $250,000 per show for a North American tour. Interestingly, 69 agreed to avoid arrests, beef, and legal troubles in accepting the record deal. It’s unclear if his recent stint behind bars void that record deal.