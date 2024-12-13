Papoose Says He Knocked Out Remy Ma’s Boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain

Papoose has confirmed rumors that he knocked out Remy Ma’s new boyfriend, Eazy the Block Captain.

Rumors of Remy Ma’s alleged affair have been circulating online for more than a year, but on Thursday (December 12), the New York rapper accused her husband of cheating with boxer Claressa Shields. The Terror Squad rapper and her estranged husband, Papoose, aired each other out with cheating accusations coming from both sides.

According to Remy Ma, Papoose fell asleep on the phone with his new girlfriend, Claressa Shields, and stated that she is not the only one he is dating. Pap, in turn, called his wife a narcissist and shared a photo of her and Eazy The Block Captain posted up together, alleging that she spent Christmas with Eazy last year.

“While I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was,” Papoose wrote. “Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies. #Narcissist I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out.”

Papoose then explains why he knocked out Eazy and claimed that Remy Ma witnessed the incident. “I still got the messages of her begging me to lie about the knockout,” he wrote. “But who cares! He didn’t throw 1 punch back #supersoft Last time I saw this chump, he was in the fetal position. Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up. And went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter! As you can see she couldn’t wait to lie about it again. SMH #narcissist I didn’t knock him out because he slept with my wife. I knocked him out because he shook my hand. And then slept with my wife.”

The allegations left a lot of fans stunned as Papoose and Remy Ma have been “couples goal” for years, with social media blogs portraying them as the definition of black love. Remy is now saying it was all fake the whole time, as she was miserable in the relationship. She accused her husband of isolating her from her family and friends, who take his sides in disputes.

Claressa Shields also aired out Remy Ma, alleging that she cheated on Papoose first and is now mad because he has moved on. As for Pap, he is saying he wants a divorce, and she is refusing to do it.