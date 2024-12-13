Eazy The Block Captain Explains How Papoose Found Out About Remy Ma Cheating

Eazy The Block Captain steps forward to tell his side of the story after being caught in Papoose and Remy Ma’s drama.

The New York battle rapper is being blamed for driving a wedge between one of the most beloved couples in hip-hop, but Eazy The Block Captain is now firing back, saying that Papoose knew he was dating Remy Ma. As for Pap, he claims that he knocked out Eazy, and his wife ended him going home with her new boyfriend to nurse his wounds.

“Everybody saw it! When I knocked him out @remyma woke him up,” Pap said while sharing a photo of the battle rapper and his wife looking cozy together. “And went home with him for 4 days. I went home with my daughter!” He also called his estranged wife a “narcissist” in multiple messages that he has since deleted.

“When I was at home with my daughter last Christmas. This is where @remyma was,” he captioned a photo of Remy and Eazy. “Now that I FINALLY moved on she’s angry & making up lies. #Narcissist I told her we could divorce like adults. She refuses to do that because I wouldn’t lie & say I didn’t knock this chump out.”

According to Eazy The Block Captain, Papoose is playing the victim when he knew all along about the Remy Ma situation after bugging her car with a recording device. “That n—a knew already!” Eazy said in an interview with The Boul. “I know he up there trying to play victim and all of that sh*t but they knew, he knew two years ago. I ain’t going to lie. he did knew. And I’m going to tell you all how he knew.”

He continues, “The n—a you all think is so thorough, he put a recording device in Remy’s car, so how he knew is, bugging her f—ing car. So that how he knew. That n—a’s a f—ing weirdo.”

Eazy also denied the allegations that Papoose knocked him out and that he was in a fetal position but didn’t seem to deny the punch. “I never fell, I never was in no fetal position, I never touched the ground ever,” he said while alleging that Pap ran after throwing the punch. “When I got back to turn around the n—a, the n—a ran.”

As for Papoose and Remy Ma, they seemed to be heading for a divorce following this fiasco on Thursday. He seemed to be dating boxer Claressa Shields, who got into it on social media with his wife. The Terror Squash rapper says she caught her husband sleeping on the phone with Shields.

Dancehall artist Konshens reacted to Eazy The Block Caption, writing, “Its just the new world, im too old to understand bcuz Wat kinda [ninja emoji] is this.