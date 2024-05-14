ASAP Rocky Shares Adorable Family Photos With Rihanna & RZA On His 2nd Birthday

A$AP Rocky is a proud father of two. The Harlem rapper shared some photos of Rihanna and their adorable children, who they took on RZA’s second birthday.

It’s been two years since A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child together and since then their family has since grown with the addition of another baby boy, Riot Myers. The Bajan billionaire recently expressed her openness to expanding their family, praising the rapper as a great father.

Rocky gave fans a glimpse of what fatherhood has been like when he dropped some photos on his Instagram account, sharing some sweet family moments. “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA [heart emoji],” he wrote. In one photo, Rihanna held onto Riot while the rapper held RZA upside down, similar to how RiRi held him in a video that went viral last weekend.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna hosted a birthday party for RZA over the weekend at the Color Factory in New York City with family and close friends of the famous parents partying together.

The billionaire beauty mogul recently gave A$AP Rocky props for being a great father to their children. “I love him differently as a dad,” RiRi told Access Hollywood. “This is major, major like — it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]. My kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rocky and Rihanna took their children to her native Barbados for a family vacation and spent time with extended family, including her father, who still resides in Barbados. RiRi shared a photo from the trip showing the rapper playing with RZA in a swimming pool at her private residence. She wrote, “My Bajan boyz.”

While Rihanna was born and raised in Barbados, A$AP Rocky grew up in Harlem, but his father is from Barbados. The couple have been dating officially since 2020 after being friends for years. Rihanna previously admitted that she friendzoned Rocky for many years before they grew close when they had a chance to spend time together during the COVID-19 pandemic.