Sizzla Kalonji Arrives In The US For First Shows In Years

Sizzla Kalonji is back on US soil for his first set of concerts in several years after getting his United States Visa.

Urban Islandz reported in February that Sizzla got his US visa reinstated after years of not being able to perform in that country, which is the biggest music market in the world. It’s unknown why the reggae icon had his visa revoked in the first place. There were some rumors that his issue with the LGBTQ community led to his visa being canceled sometime in 2019.

“Sizzla Kalonji makes a triumphant return to the United States in 2024,” a statement confirming the news reads. “The Artist has not performed in the country for a number of years due to Visa restrictions, but he was recently granted the opportunity with the help of his management team. The US is one of the larger markets that welcomed his crossover endeavours, and he looks to hit the soil in fine style this summer at the ‘Boston Dancehall Reggae Fest.'”

Sizzla shared a photo of himself on Friday moments after landing at the Miami airport. “It’s a beautiful day smile with the world put your problems away welcome the love,” he wrote. The singer has at least two confirmed shows: a performance in Atlanta set for May 17 and another in Connecticut set for July 27.

His post came a day after reggae star Buju Banton returned to the United States for the first time in five years following his deportation to Jamaica from the US in December 2018. DJ Khaled sent his private jet to pick up Buju Banton in Kingston and flew him to Miami. Sizzla didn’t get the same treatment, possibly due to his fallout with DJ Khaled when he burned the producer’s plaques in 2022. The “Thank You Mama” received some criticism for his actions at the time.

Sizzla tried to make amends by shouting out DJ Khaled in a video last year, but it’s unclear if they’ve since patched things up.