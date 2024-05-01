Bounty Killer Offload On Fan Who Suggest He Is Bleaching His Skin

Bounty Killer issued a saucy clap back at a fan who suggest that he is bleaching his skin. The dancehall legend recently got back his official Instagram account, is very active on the social media platform using his backup account.

Last week, Bounty Killer, who is famous for wearing all black, posted a photo of himself wearing all white, including a white Prada T-shirt and white joggers. “Bad inna black bad inna white bad pon any block Killa bad as him like,” he wrote.

The “Book Book Book” deejay’s tattoos on his hand were visible as he donned sunglasses even though it appeared to be nighttime in the background. One of his followers chimed in the comment, suggesting that Killer is bleaching his skin. “You start to bleach and tattoo,” the fan wrote.

Bounty Killer issued a swift response indicating that he wasn’t amused by the suggestion. “Just like ur mom [thumbs up emoji],” Killa wrote.

Other fans commended Bounty Killer for changing up his style and some folks even praised him for taking care of his health. “The general look like 25 years old 1GENERAL,” one fan wrote to which Killa responded, “Clean hands and a pure heart.”

Bounty Killer, who turns 52 in June this year, is one of the longest running active dancehall artists in the game. After rising to prominence in the early 1990s with a slew of hits, the deejay cemented his legacy in the 2000s when he helped ushered in a new generation of artists that would go on to become household names like Busy Signal, Mavado, and Vybz Kartel.

Although his former protege, Vybz Kartel, became famous for bleaching his skin in the late 2000s, Bounty Killer is clearly not a fan of skin bleaching, given his response to the fan in his comments. During a performance at Margaritaville in Montego Bay in 2011, the Warlord called out Kartel for bleaching his skin.

“Mi cyaan believe seh Kartel a bleachout him face… mi cyaan believe mi eyes… mi cyaan believe mi eyes,” Killer deejay on stage while changing up the lyrics to his hit single “Can’t Believe Mi Eyes,” produced by Dave Kelly. The incarcerated deejay has never been shy about bleaching his skin and even recorded a song, “Cake Soap,” endorsing the trend in Jamaican culture.

Bounty Killer and Vybz Kartel have since made amends following their fallout in the mid-2000s.