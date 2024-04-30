Sean Paul Reflects On Winning First Latin American Music Award

Dancehall superstar Sean Paul is celebrating a new achievement as his song “Nina Bonita” track with Colombian artist Feid won the ‘Crossover Collaboration of the Year’ Award at the Latin American Music Awards.

The artist shared the fantastic news on his Instagram account on Friday as he reacted to the awards show, which took place on Thursday night. Sean Paul and Feid emerged victorious over other nominees: “Dientes” by J Balvin, Usher, and DJ Khaled, “El Merengue” by Marshmello and Manuel Turizo, “Ojala” by The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine and “Vocation” by Ozuna and David Guetta.

The Cross Over Collaboration of the Year award is one of two nominations Sean Paul received. The other award nomination was Best Crossover Artiste which was won by Marshmelllo. The other nominees were Adam Levine, David Guetta, DJ Khaled, Drake, Rema, and Usher.

Speaking with Urban Islandz, Sean Paul expressed elation at being able to represent Jamaican culture and dancehall music abroad.

“I’m very proud to wave the flag again for Jamaica. The next step out category I was in was very esteemed among some great artists like DJ Khaled, Marshmello, and bag’ ah big people and me and Feid win it, love it! One more time we get fi wave the flag inna dem place. Dancehall fi life,” Sean Paul said.

On Instagram, he wrote, “‘Nina Bonita’!!! Yow @feid we did it Bro. It’s an honor to win the @latinamas awards 4 ‘Crossover Collaboration Of The Year’. Glad we could make this a hit tnx to all the fans who voted for us and played it LOUD #NinaBonita #LatinAmas”

His collaborator Feid won big at the AMAs, walking away with several top awards, including Streaming Latin Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year for “Yandel 150” with Yandel, and Global Latin Song of the Year for “Classy 101” with Young Miko.

Sean Paul, who is no stranger to awards, having won several Grammy, Billboard and other awards, was commended by fellow artists and fans.

“Congrats my bro!! Big deal,” CeCile wrote. “Wow los mejores,” another fan wrote.