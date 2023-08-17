Sean Paul Talks ‘Nina Bonita’ Going No. 1 On Billboard Latin Airplay Chart

Grammy-winning dancehall artiste Sean Paul is celebrating another one of his collaborations going No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Chart and reveals to Urban Islandz the creative process behind the Spanish hit.

The song “Nina Bonita” was first released in April of this year but climbed to No. 1 on Wednesday after spending 13 weeks on the chart. The song made with Colombian artiste Feid first landed on the chart last week at No. 3. A mix of Spanish and English, Sean Paul displays an uncanny level of versatility that could fool any listener that he is a native Spanish speaker.

The song is opened by Feid before Sean Paul comes in with a sweet melodic chorus in Spanish before Feid joins. Sean Paul also sings a verse in his usual passionate Dancehall tone.

“Baby girl, si yo te quiero y tú me quieres/Por ti daría la vida/Toma mi mano solo una noche/Ya no te sientas solita,” Sean Paul sings in Spanish.

Speaking to Urban Islandz about the artiste said he was proud of the song’s success and explained part of the creative process to speak properly and get the pronunciations correct.

“First song I’m singing the hook in Spanish for someone else. Of course, they had to coach me and I do wish that I paid more attention to my Spanish classes in school,” the global superstar said.

“Give thanks to all the fans who are loving it and downloading it, streaming it and even my son is singing it and he speaks very few Spanish words too. Good vibes, very good melody in the song,” he said, adding that Feid is an extremely talented artist with a great fan base.

Sean Paul also thanked his fans for continuing to support his music.

In the meantime, the track also climbed the Hot Latin Songs Chart at No. 41 and has so far received 40 million views on YouTube.

As for artist Feid, he first began writing music for some of Latin America’s biggest stars before going on as a solo artist working with the likes of Karol G, J Balvin, Maluma, and others.

Some of his biggest tracks are “Classy 101” and “Feliz Cumpleanos Ferxxo.”