50 Cent Cosigns Chris Brown Buying Out Quavo’s Concert Tickets

50 Cent shared his reaction to Chris Brown allegedly buying out majority of Quavo’s concert tickets resulting in the rapper performing in front a small crowd.

The Migos rapper was trending on X last weekend after a video surfaced showing his concert with a small crowd that gathered at the front of the stage. Fans immediately theorized that Chris Brown might’ve bought the tickets similar to what 50 Cent did with one of Ja Rule’s concerts. It appears that the memory of that stunt is still ripe in Fifty’s memory, as he seemingly stamped his approval on supporting what Breezy allegedly did.

“Oh this sh*t getting different, I know [ninja emoji] tight,” Fifty wrote in the caption of a photo showing the handful of fans gathered to watch Quavo’s performance. The near-empty stadium was shown in the backdrop of the photo.

Quavo has not responded to the reports but instead shared some behind-the-scenes footage of himself and G Herbo shooting a music video with their crew. Chris Brown has also not reacted to the rumors about him buying out the concert tickets. Still, some folks in the industry think that buying tickets for Quavo’s show is him putting money in his opps pocket.

According to Rich Dollarz, “So he just put money in his opp pocket?” Other folks called the move bad since it put money in his enemy’s pocket. Nevertheless, it is an interesting move since it does cause some embarrassment for the performing artist and his camp.

In the meantime, 50 Cent has been weighing in on the numerous beefs happening in rap over the past few weeks including Drake versus a bunch of artists including The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Future. The G-Unit rapper warned Drake’s nemesis that it will not end well for them similarly to what happened in Drizzy’s infamous beef with Meek Mill in 2015.

Kendrick Lamar has not yet responded to Drake’s diss song, which primarily took aim at him. Brown has also not yet responded to Quavo’s diss song “Over Hoes & B*tches,” which he clowned, calling the song weak.