Saweetie Exposes Quavo Sliding In Her DMs Following Chris Brown Beef

Saweetie has seemingly reacted to Quavo namedropping her in his new diss song against Chris Brown. The “Richtivities” rapper shared a screenshot of a DM that the Migos rapper sent her in January of this year.

In his song “Over Hoes & B*tches,” Quavo raps, “I can take a model b*tch and make a Saweetie, ni**a (B*tch)” before calling Brown a “crackhead Michael Jackson.” It seems the female rapper, who dated Quavo for about four years, wasn’t too happy about her ex-boyfriend mentioning her in his song.

“Hopefully the model he turns into me replies,” she wrote on X while hinting that she left his message on unread. The message reads, “Damn. We used to [be] mean af to each…”

The date on her screenshot shows January 14, 2024, which was the same day that she was sitting next to Chris Brown at a basketball game, which fuels dating rumors. It appears that she had the screenshot saved for just this moment. Some fans are now questioning her motives for sharing the message, while others are asking why she didn’t respond to Brown for suggesting he smashed her while she was still dating Quavo.

hopefully the model he turns into me replies pic.twitter.com/eSqBcPh0wP — ?? (@Saweetie) April 23, 2024

“She screenshotted it 4 months ago and was waiting on this moment, but why didn’t she respond to Chris Brown but as Quavo said something she ready to tear him down says a lot,” one person wrote. Another fan commented on the entertainment aspect of the beef, saying, “Might just be what the rap game needed. It’s provocative. Gets the people going. But this basically confirms Chris wasn’t lying cause she didn’t call cap on that.”

In the meantime, Chris Brown reacted to Quavo’s diss song, saying it was not worth responding to because the song was weak. On the other hand, fans had mixed reactions to the song, which is not surprising since both artists have large followings in rap. Some fans praised the Migos rapper for his effort, while some suggested that Brown’s song was better.

In the song, Quavo brought up several topics, including the infamous Rihanna assault incident and rumors of Brown’s alleged drug use. The rapper also touched on Breezy’s past relationship with Karrueche Tran and the singer’s alleged fight with Usher for disrespecting Teyana Taylor.

“You still f**ked up ’bout Karrueche?/ You tried to beat up Teyana, but Usher wouldn’t let you do it/ The cocaine got ’em, your honor, bipolar disorder, no wonder,” Huncho raps.

Chris Brown also violated Quavo in his song “Weakest Link,” in which he also mentioned the late Takeoff.