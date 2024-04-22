Lil Durk and India Royale Fuels Breakup With Heated Social Media Exchange

Lil Durk and India Royale again fuel breakup rumors following a heated exchange on social media.

The couple is no stranger to social media spats and messy breakups, although it might appear that they were only going through a moment. Lil Durk and India Royale are one of the most famous young couples in hip hop and they’ve had their fair share of public drama in their relationship with allegations of cheating. They couple have even fend off home intruders together at their home. The pair got engaged in the sweetest way in 2021 when the Chicago rapper popped the question to her on stage.

Over the weekend, Lil Durk shared a cryptic message on IG that reads, “label me the voice only.” In a video, he added, “If you with me, you with me.” In response, India Royale shared a few tweets saying, “Phone TOOK. Literally. Back outside. Ima dog too, ion wanna change him.” Drake later shared another message with a blue heart emoji. “Death row ain’t twitter beef you signed 4L,” he wrote.

India Royale isn’t the only person that Durk has gotten into hot water with, as he is catching some heat from Kanye West. According to Ye, he felt disrespected by Durk, who he said is siding with Drake and J. Cole. Perhaps Ye is referring to Durk’s chart-topping single “All My Life” with J. Cole, which won a Grammy earlier this year for Best Melodic Rap Performance, beating out competition from Doja Cat, SZA, and Drake in the category.

In the meantime, Lil Durk and India Royale might have already made amends after the rapper shared a clip of himself and Royale in his car listening to Beyonce’s “Dangerously In Love.” Durk has been having the best year of his career, with his first Grammy award and having the love of his life by his side.