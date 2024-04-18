Nelly And Ashanti Engaged and Expecting Their First Child Together

R&B singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly have officially announced that they are expecting their first child together and that they are engaged to be married.

Ashanti announced that she was awaiting the arrival of her baby via her Instagram account, months after she was speculated to be having a baby after Nelly placed his hand suggestively on her stomach last year.

Ashanti’s baby announcement was announced with what appeared to be a video of her getting ready backstage before a performance. Her team members and mother call out to her to ask how much more time she needs to come out for show time.

“Shan how much time do you need?” her mother, Tina Douglas, asked. “I’m gonna need about nine (9) months,” she responds while her mother gasps after she broke the news that she is pregnant.

“Baby baby baby baby,” Ashanti captioned the video along with prayers, hearts, and laughter emojis to her 8.5 million followers.

Ashanti and Nelly appear to have reconnected in 2021 after she attended a Verzuz between ja Rule and Fat Joe. She and Nelly were seen sharing an awkward hug which Ashanti later revealed was the first time they have seen each other or spoken to each other since breaking up.

She and Nelly dated for ten years before breaking up in 2013.

In the meantime, the announcement was met with much adoration and well-wishes from thousands of fans. “Congratulations,” Yung Miami wrote. “That baby bout to be soooo beautiful,” Kash Doll wrote. “I love you and I knew it,” Pretty Vee added. “Congratulations!!! I’m so happy for you guys,” Rasheeda said.

Ashanti’s baby announcement also came with the news that she and Nelly were engaged.

In an Essence article, Ashanti spoke about the many changes to her life.

“This new year of my life is such a blessingfull of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” she said.