Rick Ross Says New Album Will Feature Primarily African Artists

Rick Ross says his new album will feature primarily African artists as he looks to capture new fans on the African continent. The Big Belly Rudeboy is a huge fan of Jamaican music culture and now he wants to add some Afrobeats flavor to his catalog.

The MMG rapper announced his new project on his IG Story last week, revealing that he is looking to collaborate with some of the biggest African artists currently in the industry. Certainly, when you think of African artists, the names that come to mind are Rema, Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, Asake, Tyla, and more. However, a whole new generation of African musicians has emerged over the past year, and they’re gaining traction.

After his successful collaboration with Meek Mill on their joint album, TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, Rick Ross is back in the studio, but this time with a twist. Instead of delving deeper into hip hop, the Biggest Bawse is casting his net across the pond to Africa, seeking to infuse his next project with ‘African Vibes.’

“Am dropping a new project and I need some African vibe we gonna have all the African artist on the project,” he said.

Rozay was also recently on Live with an artist and a producer from Nigeria who told him they would send him some music for his consideration. Fans are also making suggestions for the rap mogul about which artist from the continent to work with, and the usual names that come up are Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Rick Ross ready for some African vibes on his next album ? @livebitez pic.twitter.com/TeNQrUXmbd — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 4, 2024

In the meantime, Rick Ross is dealing with a falling out with Drake amid several other rappers who have seemingly beefing with the Canadian rapper. Rozay abruptly unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram, as well as Nav, who also hit the unfollow button, leaving fans to speculate that they choose their sides in the Future and Metro Boomin vs. Drake beef.

Rick Ross has yet to share a title or release date for his upcoming album, but fans can expect it sometime later this year.