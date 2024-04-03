50 Cent Hint He Wants To Replace Diddy As Face Of Ciroc

50 Cent might be getting a new endorsement deal as he continues to troll Diddy with a new report that Ciroc Vodka might be considering him as Combs’ replacement.

Diddy was the face of the Ciroc vodka brand co-owned by Diageo. However, the rap mogul sued the company in 2023, alleging that Diageo had failed to push his brand by mishandling marketing funds and claimed the company was guilty of racial discrimination. The parties settled their lawsuit at the height of several sexual assault allegations brought by victims, including his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The loss was undoubtedly a blow for Diddy as several of his corporate deals and businesses forced him out, including Revolt, where he was chairman and founder. The rap mogul sold his shares in the media company in the weeks leading up to his homes being raided by federal authorities.

Amid Diddy’s ongoing drama, 50 Cent has kept his foot on his neck, trolling him daily.

In his latest posts, 50 Cent reacts to an unconfirmed report by several blogs that the luxury French brand sought a new face of hip hop to replace Diddy for the Ciroc brand. “Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM,” he wrote.

50 Cent is no stranger to the world of spirits, and he owns two alcohol lines. He, however, does not deny or confirm the report.

Fans also reacted to the post. “50 so petty he about to adopt Quincy,” one person wrote. “We don’t drink ciroc any more you likkle ciroc worker,” one said while another added, “Little ciroc worker,” another said.

One added, “YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP…. This guy has a different type of POWER!! This is so weird but it makes you think how brands really need us as influencers and they see the value in us. I hope that don’t go over your heads!!”

Another fan also saw the potential move as petty. “He took your BM you take his Business. A win is a win.”

Diddy has ignored 50 Cent’s trolling so far, but a few years back he dated the G-Unit rapper’s baby mother Daphne Joy leaving speculations that was his way of getting back at Fifty. The current situation is now turning against Joy, who was labeled a sex worker in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against the Bad Boy rapper.

Despite 50 Cent’s post, TMZ reported that Ciroc is not looking to replace Diddy with his nemesis. The site reported on Wednesday that sources say there is no truth to the reports circulating online.