Drake Roasts Joe Budden For 2000s Outfit, Nicki Minaj Asks Budden To Perform His Hit Song

Drake takes aim at Joe Budden in his latest round of social media trolling. The OVO Sound rapper has been sending subliminal shots at his enemies in rap for the past week following Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” off Future and Metro Boomin’s joint LP, We Don’t Trust You.

It’s no secret that Drake and Joe Budden are mortal enemies, but the former Slaughterhouse rapper turn podcaster and Nicki Minaj are now friends again, hence why the head Barb showed him some love at her tour stop in New Jersey. Drizzy was also touring in the New York area this past week with his “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?” with J. Cole.

The Toronto rapper shared a photo of Joe Budden on his Instagram Story on Saturday night, which he captioned, “Whats the vibes NY?” The podcaster was wearing an oversized black leather puffer jacket paired with oversized sweatpants and white Yeezy 350 V2 sneakers.

He was also wearing a baseball cap with the word free written on it. Evidently, Drake was trolling Joey for his 2000s-style outfit. Budden has yet to respond, but knowing him, it’s only a matter of time before he says something on his podcast.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj, who recently buried the hatchet with Joe Budden, showed him some love in his hometown. The Trinidadian rapper invited Budden to join her on stage and perform his hit “Pump It Up” during her show in New Jersey. The retired rapper shared the news on his podcast, saying that he is not “hype no more,” so he simply declined the performance.

Imagine what the headlines would’ve been if he had accepted Nicki Minaj’s invite and performed the song, which he had not performed in years. Drake may have also gotten new content to use troll him had that performance made a reality. Fans have also reacted, with some folks sharing their disappointment in him not taking the opportunity to perform.

“Pump It Up” is Joe Budden’s most notable hit song. The track was a massive hit in the mid-2000s, making the former Slaughter rapper a household name.