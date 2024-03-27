Vybz Kartel got some things off his chest as he pushback against his haters, some of who parading as supporters, following his recent legal win.

The dancehall legend certainly feels very confident about being released from prison after almost one and a half decades behind bars, and he has every reason to feel that way following a bombshell Privy Council ruling. Earlier this month, the UK high court ruled to squash Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, and his co-defendants, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Andre St. John, and Kahira Jones’ 2014 murder conviction.

The four men have argued for many years that they are innocent of the charges and their lawyers have been speaking out about the many issues with the lengthy trial including tainted evidence and juror corruption. After losing an appeal in the Jamaica Court Of Appeal, the four men won an appeal in the Privy Council, who cited tainted jury and sent the matter back to the Court of Appeal for further ruling on retrial or total dismissal of the case.

Vybz Kartel message to critics

The Privy Council ruling certainly stirred a lot of debates among fans and critics of the artist, prompting a response from Kartel. “My girl says she didn’t know there were so many lawyers in Jamaica that never went to law school neither did she know Jamaica has so many vybzkartelogists and vybz analysts on the island,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “…amazing right! @isatbuchanan.”

He was a lot more blunt in a follow-up message to folks sending him messages in the aftermath of the ruling. “Everybody sending message to Vybz Kartel go s*ck unuh mada! end of message,” the deejay wrote.

Vybz Kartel’s lead attorney, Isat Buchanan, says he is confident that the artist will walk free, and even though he plans on applying for bail, there is a good chance he might not have to. The lawyer also reveals that Kartel found God behind bars and relied heavily on his faith while fighting for his freedom.

In the meantime, Kartel will prioritize his health and spending time with his family upon his release. “The focus will be on his health and wellness because a years now he don’t get the proper medical attention for his condition,” a member of the artist’s team told Urban Islandz. “It’s only his faith and resilience why he is still alive right now and I fear that the powers that be wanted to keep him locked up knowing that his health was rapidly deteriorating.”