Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Shades Kendrick Lamar, Future & Metro Boomin

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, was not going to sit on the sidelines and watch several rappers declare war against his son. After dropping off their new album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, on Friday (March 21), Future and Metro Boomin stirred controversy after fans quickly noticed several diss towards the Toronto rapper.

One of the main points of contention is Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That,” where he takes aim at Drake and J. Cole. Future also seemingly addressed his rumored beef with Drake on the album’s title track, “We Don’t Trust You,” where he insinuated that their falling out was over a female.

There also appears to be some falling out after Metro Boomin sent out a tweet over the weekend telling rappers to pick their sides. “Once you pick a side stay there.. #WEDONTTRUSTYOU,” he wrote on X. Interestingly, Nav and Rick Ross have unfollowed Drake on Instagram since that post, prompting speculations that they’ve picked their sides.

Dennis Graham has since shared a message on his Instagram seemingly shading Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Nav, Rick Ross, and any other rappers currently beefing with his son.

“Yo I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell,” the older Graham wrote on Instagram. “But I am going to call some of my homies and get them start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him and that’s going make my s**t shoot up to number 1, I’m sure this is going to work so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!”

Metro Boomin also addressed the rumors on X telling folks to stop the speculations and focus more on the music. “Y’all n***as [need to] stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” he wrote.

Future and Drake’s rumored beef has been brewing for much of the past year, but neither of the two rappers has directly addressed the speculations except to take subliminal shots in songs. Last year, Drizzy released a song titled “What Would Pluto Do” on his album For All The Dogs. It appears that the Atlanta rapper is now responding to that song in “We Don’t Trust You,” and it appears their feud stems from a falling out over a female.

“Last time I saw her, she was f***in’ with my n***a / So the question is, the question is (Yeah) / What would Pluto do? He’d f*** the ho, so I did it (Yeah, yeah),” Drizzy raps.

In his verse on “We Don’t Trust You,” Future raps, “You a n**ga No. 1 fan, dog/ Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog/ Pillow talkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog/ I don’t need another fake friend, dog/ Can’t be ’bout a h**, ’cause we sharin’, dog/ In your feelings, n**ga, why you playin’, dog?”