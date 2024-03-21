Sean Paul Nominated For Two Latin American Music Awards Ahead Of ‘Greatest Tour 2024’

Sean Paul cops two nominations at the 2024 Latin American Music Awards as he gets ready to hit the road for his Greatest Tour 2024. The dancehall legend picked up nods in two categories, Collaboration Crossover Of The Year and Best Crossover Artist.

His collaboration with Feid, “Niña Bonita,” was nominated for Collaboration Crossover Of The Year, where he will compete with artists like J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Usher, Ozuna, Adam Levine, Maluma, and David Guetta. In the Best Crossover Artist category, Sean Paul is up against Rema, Usher, Marshmello, DJ Khaled, David Guetta, Drake, and Adam Levine.

The Jamaican deejay has been dabbling in Latin music for the past few years where he saw tremendous success working with some of the biggest names in the genre including J Balvin and Karol G.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson last year, Sean Paul said he is trying to bridge the gap between reggae/dancehall and Latin music, a genre inspired by Jamaican dancehall music of the 1980s and 90s.

“I was trying to bridge the gap between reggaeton and dancehall music or reggae music because we’re in such close proximity to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba but we don’t speak the language, but we do speak music though,” the “No Lie” artist said.

“I try to bridge that gap or make the connection stronger with my Latin fans,” SP added. “[That’s why] I try to do, you know, a couple words or a hook in Spanish every now and then. Within the last year, I’ve been gravitating more towards that Latin community, just to reach out and have them feeling closer to my career and music. This year alone, I’ve been able to do quite a few songs in the Latin community.”

In the meantime, Sean Paul’s upcoming Greatest Tour starts on May 2nd at the House of Blues in Orlando, with stops in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and many more US cities before heading to Europe in July.

Sean Paul made a surprise performance at Popcaan’s Unruly Fest in Jamaica last December. The artist later tried to play peacemaker between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom at the height of their lyrical feud in January.

“I doe love this not one tall,” SP told the two female dancehall stars. “Woman should b warriors yes. But 4 a cause. U should lead the way morally 4 the fam. Men get heated. U calm us down. How can we calm down if yall doin dat 2. 2 beautiful black woman. Live beta. Set a beta example pls. 4 the culture mah beg uno. 4 the kids. 4 the younger females. @stefflondon @jadakingdom done talk!”