Sean Paul Talks Bridging Gap Between Reggae/Dancehall & Latin Music

Sean Paul’s continued rise as a global superstar is worth studying as the Jamaican-born artist is slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Latin music arena.

Sean Paul’s connection to the Spanish fans is worth studying as he’s been growing as a crossover artist, and many, if not all, of his songs have been accepted by fans. Sean Paul’s recent No. 1 track, “Nina Bonita,” with Colombian artist Feid, is just one of almost a dozen songs that he’s made for his Latin music fans, and he’s not done collaborating.

While on the Kelly Clarkson show, SP debuted a performance of his latest track “Dem Time Deh” ft Manuel Turizo. The song is also a crossover track with Turizo starting with the opening chorus, and while Sean Paul’s growing Spanish is impressive, he also infuses his dancehall lyrical prowess that gives the song a big boost while the underlying melody has a feel-good effect.

While speaking to Clarkson, Sean Paul spoke about growing up with all kinds of musical influence and revealed that he listened to Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson as a kid as many Jamaicans loved his music.

As for the song title, Sean Paul said the song title meant “back in those days,” which is what they were going for when they met to record the song.

“I was trying to bridge the gap between reggaeton and dancehall music or reggae music because we’re in such close proximity to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba but we don’t speak the language, but we do speak music though,” the artiste said about the underlying vibe he and Manuel wanted to get through.

“I try to bridge that gap or make the connection stronger with my Latin fans. [That’s why] I try to do, you know, a couple words or a hook in Spanish every now and then,” SP continued. “Within the last year, I’ve been gravitating more towards that Latin community, just to reach out and have them feeling closer to my career and music. This year alone, I’ve been able to do quite a few songs in the Latin community.”

In the meantime, the set for the performance was reminiscent of the 1990s dance scene, featuring large boom boxes and similar-looking carpets from that era.

In the meantime, the song “Dem Time Deh” is out on all platforms.