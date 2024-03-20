Bryson Tiller Drops New Song “Calypso” Ahead Of Self-Titled Album

Bryson Tiller debuts his new single “Calypso” ahead of his forthcoming self-titled album, due on April 5 on Trapsoul/RCA Records. The 31-year-old singer has a busy year ahead of him with his upcoming album and a North American Tour.

It’s the beginning of a new era for Bryson Tiller, starting with “Calypso,” a bouncy single produced by Black Mic. “Deuces, I see you later, right there / I follow Bria, focus on me, not on them haters / Baby, do Tiller make you crazy? Maybe (Yeah) / We can sober up in my bed, but you,” the R&B singer sings.

There isn’t much information about his upcoming self-titled album, but we do know that Victoria Monét is one of the guest artists on the project. Last month, Tiller released the single “Whatever She Wants” as part of his SoundCloud series Slum Tiller. The track has been a fan favorite since hitting the airwaves.

“I’m a little impatient sometimes when it comes to features,” Tiller said in an interview with Complex. “I’ll be in the studio and I’ll have a song with an open verse. I’ll want maybe two different artists on it and I’m just like, ‘I can rap too, I’m probably better than that person, so I’m going to just do it myself.'”

“But also I really just want this album to be about myself more than anything, so I don’t want to bring too many people in,” the Kentucky native added.

As for the sound of the album, Bryson Tiller says while its primarily R&B music, there are different sounds from different genres on the album. “There’s a lot of different types of music on this album. Most of it is R&B-infused, but a lot of different sounds,” he shared. “If you love all music then you’ll probably love most of it. I wanted to show where I could go with it if I chose to.”

Bryson Tiller, the album, is set for release on April 5 and will be the follow-up to the singer’s 2020 project, Anniversary.