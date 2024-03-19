Najeeriii Drops Visual For “Bubbie” On Rvssian’s Payment Plan Riddim

Najeeriii debuts the visual for “Bubbie,” which is featured on Rvssian’s new production Payment Plan Riddim. The Jamaican producer taps a number of young dancehall artists for feature on the beat including Moyann, Nigy Boy, Rajah Wild, and Jada Kingdom.

The 2-minute cut for “Bubbie” was directed by Djuvii, who saw Najeeriii surrounded by several women competing to get his attention. “Know me short but me nah cut / Pour it out when the cork buss / From the party start yuh waan raw rum / She get star struck before we start touch,” the “Panton” artist sings.

Najeeriii, whose real name is Najeeri Smart, is currently one of the hottest young acts in dancehall, with a slew of hits from last year that are still bubbling on the airwaves. Some of his previous hits include “Paddle Boat,” “Head High,” “Phat Phat,” “GOON,” “Sintrap,” and “Panton.” In a recent interview, Najeeriii shared that he wrote 100 songs before scoring his first hit in the dancehall space. He admitted that he dropped out of school to pursue his musical dreams, something his mother was totally against.

“From mi young mi did realise say wha you see for yourself anuh everybody ago go see it so no matter if you think you a do good somebody ago see it as bad, somebody else sees it as good… da music thing mi a get better. Me see me following a grow, mi YouTube and Audiomack a grow,” the artiste said. “Even mi mother never agree with this music thing. It was a thing me always look at my mother and say mi ago prove myself.”

Some of his fans have, however, joked about not being able to understand most of his songs’ lyrics. This new track, “Bubbie,” is no different. However, fans are praising him because they can hear the words a bit more on this track.

“This badda than the one pon dutty money growth youth ma hear you clear now never tell a lie,” one fan wrote while another added, “I can hear the word, watch improvement.”