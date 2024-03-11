Rvssian Taps Nigy Boy, Jada Kingdom, Moyann For ‘Payment Plan Riddim’

Rvssian enlists Nigy Boy, Jada Kingdom, Moyann, Rajah Wild, Najeeriii, Brysco, The 9ine, and more for his new Payment Plan Riddim.

In an era where riddim juggling is almost a relic of the past in dancehall, Rvssian might’ve single-handedly reignited the passion for the riddim format in the genre. After the massive success of his Dutty Money Riddim earlier this year, which stirred a lot of controversy, Rvssian returns with Payment Plan Riddim and seemingly takes a jab at his hater, Kyle Butler.

In January of this year, Rvssian and Kyle Butler got locked in an online feud after the football player accused the producer of not making his riddims but taking credit for someone else’s work. Butler later bet Rvssian $1 million that he couldn’t make a riddim from scratch, and the producer accepted the bet and shared a video of him compiling a beat from scratch.

“If I didn’t build the riddim, why would I have the file with old machines, projects, all of my sessions? This is an old laptop, took me 30 minutes to turn on this junk,” Rvssian said while sharing a video of the production file showing his cuts and edits.

The veteran producer later urged Butler to fork up the $1 million or at least go on a payment plan, which inspired the name of his new riddim. “I need mi million dollar by mawning,” he wrote.

Check out the songs out on the Payment Plan Riddim.

Nigy Boy – Judgement Video

Nigy Boy linked up with Rvssian for the second time this year. After dropping “Continent Video” on the Dutty Money Riddim in January, Nigy returns on the Payment Plan Riddim with Judgement Video. The visually impaired singjay appears in the music video while being surrounded by plenty females.

“Lisa Gina Sisannah, Keisha Serena and twenty two others / Before in a the 2 o’clock bells, girls a beg fi come up to my room for that thing,” Nigy sings.

Jada Kingdom – Gen Z Jezebel

Jada Kingdom, who also appeared on the Dutty Money Riddim, connects again with Rvssian on her new song “Gen Z Jezebel.” The Rizzy-directed music video for the song saw Jada hitting the gym with her girlfriends to break some sweat.

“From you a cruff yo no authorize pon the ends / hold him and beat him wid a belt / Chat too much yute stop the noise a mi head,” Jada Kingdom sings.

Moyann – Meech Out

Moyann drops “Moyann – Meech Out” on Rvssian’s Payment Plan Riddim. The single was also released with an accompanying music video directed by Rizzy. The cut saw Moyann pulling up to a gas station convenience store with Jada Kingdom ridding shotgun in a red Corvette.

“How me fi waan be a next gal wah happen to dem / Some gal eye too blood**** red / Sit down and chat and suss and tell who fi hand out nah dweet themselves / Me a one gal independent no man cyan style me gal fi have sense,” she sings.

RajahWild – Pon Di Pole / Hit Song

Dancehall newcomer Rajah Wild has been gaining traction on the music scene since last year. His new song on Rvssian’s Payment Plan Riddim, “Pon Di Pole / Hit Song,” has already received close to half a million views on YouTube.

More songs to come.