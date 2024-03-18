Vybz Kartel Accuses DPP Of Breach Of His Constitutional Rights

Vybz Kartel shared his reaction to the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Paula Llewellyn’s statement that she is planning to push for a retrial. According to the incarcerated artist, Jamaica’s top prosecutor breached his constitutional rights during his 2014 conviction due to the jury being tainted.

Urban Islandz reported on Monday (March 18) that the DPP spoke with Cliff Hughes about the case. She noted that the prosecution tried several cases in the past where there were issues of jury tampering.

The UK Privy Council ruled on March 14 to squash the murder conviction for Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John. The UK high court sent the case back to the Appeal Court in Jamaica for further ruling on whether to dismiss the case or have a retrial. Of course, defense attorneys are against retrial, citing many issues, including the length of time since the trial.

“The public has to be aware that the issue of retrial as far as lawyers, well let me say prosecutors, as far as the judiciary is concerned, has nothing to do with emotion,” the DPP said. “It has nothing to do with who the accused is.”

Vybz Kartel and Shawn Storm have since responded to the DPP’s statement in a post on Instagram where the dancehall legend shared a clip of the DPP remarks.

“Hold on, did she just admit that she and suchman have done this several times before?” Kartel questioned. “Oooh so it wasnt the first time constitutional rights were breached? When you poor & can’t afford to fight all the way to the top,is a hell ova ting…the constitution is a sacred document and constitutional rights belong to the people, regardless of social/financial status.”

Vybz Kartel’s co-defendant, Shawn Storm, also wrote a comment on the matter, saying, “Dem ting yah happen wen black ppl have too much power. Plus she did a lot of thinking but never thought about MY RIGHTS TO A FAIR TRIAL.”

As the aftermath of the Privy Council ruling continues to play out in the public domain, the DPP is accusing lawyers of launching a disinformation campaign against her office aiming to intimidate her ahead of a legal showdown in the Jamaica Court of Appeal.

Shawn Storm’s attorney, Bert Samuels, swiftly denied claims that lawyers are spreading misinformation against the DPP. “As ministers of Justice, we are only focused on a just outcome in this matter and would ask all persons to desist from any PR campaign in this matter,” Samuels said in a statement via the Observer.