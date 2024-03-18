Cardi B Says Her Net Worth Surpasses $88 Million: ‘I make a lot of money’

Cardi B says her net worth is well over $88 million, but she has a lot of bills even though she earns a “lot of money.” The Bronx rapper was responding to a question by Speedy on Complex’s 360 with Speedy, who brought up reports on Google that said she was worth $80 million.

According to the rapper, the reports on Google are way off as she has earned a lot more money than that despite having hefty bills that she takes care of for friends and family members.

The rapper is more than just a musician and probably makes the bulk of her funds from her million-dollar performances for the rich and famous and other endorsement deals and products like her own Whip Shots, which recently reached a milestone of selling 5,000 cans since first being launched.

Cardi says she spends much of her money on the people she loves.

“I feel like I’ve passed doing 88 million dollars. I make a lot of money. I make a lot, lot, lot, lot, lot of money. But I also got a lot of lot lot of bills, and you said, your family, right? I take care of all these [people]. I’m not gonna say take care; I’m helping a lot. I help a lot of my friends, and I help a lot of my family and everything,” the rapper said.

The Bronx-born and raised rapper says that she doesn’t feel it is good to say no to helping her family and friends when she is buying Birkin bags while they can’t afford necessities.

The rapper, however, said she doesn’t like when some of the people she helps “play” with her because she has money.

“I don’t like it when they play with me. It feels like aight if you’re so broke, if you really going through some sh*t, I just seen you going outside. I remember when I was broke. I was never outside. I saw you buy some designers like; even when I was, and I struggled, I wasn’t buying none of that sh*t,” the “Enough” artist said.

In the meantime, Cardi is also celebrating her song “Enough,” which has gained traction across several music platforms.

On Monday, the sped-up version of the song entered the top 10 on the US iTunes chart. The song’s original version stood at No. 1 on the Apple Music chart and at No. 2 on iTunes.