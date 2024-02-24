Simon Guobadia All Smiles In Reacting To Porsha Williams Divorce Filing

Simon Guobadia has seemingly reacted to his wife, Porsha Williams-Guobadia, filing for divorce after 15 months of marriage. The business shared an image of himself tagging his location as Costa Rica as he smiled from ear to ear, seemingly in great spirit, leading some fans to question if the couple is really getting a divorce.

Simon was noticeably still wearing his wedding ring in the photo he shared, leaving some fans with more questions about their sudden divorce. “Ring still on. You and porsha said ‘chess not checkers’ I don’t believe it. I know it’s for legal matters. Protect the assets,” one person wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returning cast filed legal documents on Thursday in Atlanta, according to PEOPLE. The divorce filing comes on the heels of news that Simon Guobadia is facing deportation from the United States to his native Nigeria over his past criminal records.

According to reports, the 59-year-old was denied permanent residency status in the U.S. due to a past criminal record and is currently appealing the decision. Multiple reports allege that Guobadia committed immigration fraud in the 1980s when he overstayed his visiting visa during visits to the U.S. from Nigeria. The business also reportedly pleaded guilty to felony bank and credit card fraud in 1987 following an arrest for credit card fraud.

Court documents also show that Guobadia was also denied U.S. citizenship on two separate occasions, including in 2016, when he was reportedly denied because “his temporary resident status was unlawfully granted.”

Some fans of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta are suggesting that the divorce and Simon Guobadia’s immigration troubles are all part of a storyline Porsha Williams is building ahead of her return for season 16 of the show.

In his reaction to all that has been happening with his divorce and in the media, Guobadia wrote, “In the last 17 years, grateful for the opportunity to be able to grow our businesses which in turn keep employing and feeding more American families, and fueling the American economy. That’s the REAL American Dream….when you bless others with opportunities.”

One of the reasons why I didn't want Porsha to return to #RHOA ??? now they already digging dirt on Simon.. ohhhh they handing those guuurls a storyline on a silver Platter???.. pic.twitter.com/dBLuRZKgDD — ?? ????? ? (@Mchitheka1) February 18, 2024

Simon Guobadia, 59, and Porsha Williams, 42, got married in November 2022 in a lavish wedding in Nigeria showcasing all the country’s traditions and customs. They also had a second ceremony in Atlanta. The couple appeared happy up until a week ago when he shared a post praising her amid news of her return to The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.