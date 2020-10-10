Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Confirms Split Amid Cheating Rumors

Porscha Williams says she is single.

Over the weekend, some damning allegations hit the net that Porsha Williams was part of an alleged threesome at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. The other female rumored to be a part of the act, Tanya Sam, has since denied the allegation. Since the rumors started spreading, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star announced via Instagram that she is a single woman, just after her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, also announcing that he’s single. However, some fans are still left with a lot of questions after he seemingly sent her flowers just two days ago.

One female on IG commented on one of Porsha Williams’ posts saying, “Sometimes she wears the ring sometimes she doesn’t… She still with Dennis?” Williams responded, saying, “been single.” Of course, Dennis had already posted on his IG Story that he is single.

Dennis also posted a photo of himself and Porsha Williams at Cynthia and Mike Hill’s wedding on Saturday. “Make no mistake about it, don’t matter what quarter or how much time left on the shot clock!! We on the same team & we always win! congrats to Mike & Cynthia Hill always,” he wrote.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have known each other for years, but became an official couple in 2018 and later welcomed a baby girl the next year. The pair have had a rocky relationship but have been weathering the storm, at least until now.