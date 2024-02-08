Drake Address Video Clip In Front His Father At Concert ‘The Rumors Are True’

Canadian rapper Drake is not one to shy away from controversy, as he seemingly addressed the recently leaked video showing his manhood.

This week, fans went wild after reports that the rapper’s sex tape was leaked online. Women reacted with glee at what appeared to be the rapper showing his privates in a video. The leaked video also sparked a debate online as Adam22 and Adin Ross debated the rapper’s manhood, which one described as a “missile.”

Of course, Drake has been very quiet since the entire incident despite the chatters online and thousands of internet searches for “Drake leaked.” On Thursday night, the rapper on his It’s All A Blur tour with J. Cole addressed the incident as he confirmed that the video was indeed of him after some people doubted that it was him.

The Toronto rapper performed at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, where his father was born and raised, as he complimented the city’s people. “The last time I was here was in 2018, so it’s been too long… I know y’all probably waiting on me to address it so uh the rumors are true,” he said to screaming fans.

The rapper quickly moves on from the topic, mentioning that his father, Dennis Graham, was also at the event.

“That was what y’all was waiting on? My dad’s in the building. I don’t know if y’all noticed, but my dad, my entire side of the family are from Memphis, Tennessee, and every summer, my dad used to drop me off, and we used to stop in Nashville. Y’all got great food, great music and most importantly, y’all got great mf people and fine a** women, that’s for sure,” he said.

Drake address leaked video says "rumors are true"https://t.co/HY3D7iurTz pic.twitter.com/JpAZtBzBNa — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) February 9, 2024

In the meantime, fans reacted to the rapper’s speech with some joking about him addressing the “rumors.”

“Drake ‘The Snake’ Roberts there,” one fan said. “What rumors? Because yesterday was great NEWS to me, baby don’t gotta say/clear NOTHING up,” another said.

Other fans also thought the rapper was addressing the rumors that he was the reason for podcaster Bobbi Althoff’s divorce from her husband. She and Drake were linked last year but seemingly fell out afterward, and she later deleted his interview from her platform.

“Phew, glad he cleared that up,” one person said while another added, “that he smashed Bobbi Althoff.”