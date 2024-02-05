NotNice Lauded For Work On Julian Marley & Antaeus Grammy-Winning Album

Veteran producer Ainsley ‘NotNice’ Morris is celebrating his first Grammy win as a producer on the Colors of Royal album by Julian Marley and Antaeus, which won Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The album emerged as victor above worthy contenders like Buju Banton’s Born For Greatness, Beenie Man’s Simma, Collie Budz’s compilation album Cali Roots Riddim 2023, and veteran artist Burning Spears’ album No Destroyer.

While it is Julian’s third Grammy, it is the first for Antaeus and other producers NotNice, Mr. Sonic, Sean Alaric, and Prince Productions. On Sunday, NotNice shared a celebratory post as he revealed that he produced the song “Robbed,” written by artist Nordia Mothersille.

“I PRODUCED “Robbed” from @julianrmarley GRAMMY WINNING album “COLORS OF ROYAL,” he wrote on Instagram along with a list of people from his label who he thanked for their support.

In his comments, many artists and producers also celebrated his achievement. “Congrats @notnicerecords More Wins,” Stephen’ Di Genuis’ McGregor wrote. “Congrats fam,” Jah Vinci added. “Big win @notnicerecords,” Romeich Major wrote.

Fans also commented on the producer’s record in the music industry, which is only now receiving formal recognition. “NotNice Has Finally Become a Grammy Winning Producer,” one fan said.

Another added, “And ppl on here talking b.s about it’s all because of the ‘Marley’ name. Proof that ppl just chat any shhh on here. Congrats to you both.”

NotNice is a well-known dancehall producer who shot to fame after releasing hit songs with Vybz Kartel’s Gaza Empire.

He is credited on smash hits like Vybz Kartel’s “Last Man Standing,” “Cake Soap,” “Mama,” and others from fellow members of the Gaza camp Jah Vinci’s “Watch Yuh Friends,” Popcaan’s “Gangster City” and Shawn Storm’s “My Life.”