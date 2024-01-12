21 Savage Takes Aim At Gunna On His New Album ‘American Dream’

21 Savage has seemingly taken shots at Gunna on his new album.

The highly anticipated release of 21 Savage’s new album American Dream is finally here, and fans are already weighing in on the lyrics. The London native penned an emotional track titled “Letter to my brudda” that appears to be a tribute to the currently incarcerated Young Thug.

Off the rip, 21 Savage appears to take aim at Gunna, who allegedly snitched on Young Thug in the YSL RICO case, allowing him to escape prison with a plea deal. While Gunna has denied the allegations, other rappers, especially those close to Thugger, have been icing him out ever since.

“Once you cross that line, it ain’t no tryin’ to fix it/ You want me to forgive you, let’s be realistic/ I can’t kick it with your kind like I tore my meniscus,” 21 raps on the track.

“How you go from co-defendant to a f**kin’ witness?/They’ll stand on couches with you, but won’t stand on business/ Woah, I watched everybody turn on my brother like he ain’t have ’em out here flyin’ jets and f**kin’ bitches/ This sh*t ridiculous.”

The rapper goes on to send a message to Young Thug, expressing sheer regret for his current circumstance, rapping: “I feel your pain, my brother, I know you from the struggle/ I know how hard you hustled just to take care of your mother/ I know you took clothes off your back for n-ggas you call brother / I know how hard it get in this jungle, tryna prevail without being tried like you no sucker.”

21 Savage is just one of a slew of rappers who have spoken out about Gunna since his release from custody. In an interview with DJ Akademiks in May 2023, Lil Durk said, “That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed… If you a rat, you a rat.”

“If you a rat, I f**king hate you ’cause I love Thug,” he added.

Fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and Young Thug’s former mentee also declined to perform “Drip Too Hard,” his collaboration with Gunna, during a concert in December of last year. After the song started playing, the rapper quickly dismissed it yelling, “F**k the rats, turn this sh*t off.”

Meanwhile, in a statement following his release, Gunna vehemently denied cooperating with the feds or having any form of involvement in the case. “I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case,” the rapper said in part.