Valiant Signs Deal With Sony Music UK’s Epic Records, Releases New EP

Valiant is the latest dancehall artist to be signed to a major international record label.

2023 was a whirlwind year in music for dancehall music star Valiant, who has not only been named “Artist of the Year” by his manager Romeich Major but has released a slew of hits that had dancehall fans eating out of the palm of his hands. Off the heels of his missed performance at Sting 2022, Valiant promised nothing but more good music, and on that, he delivered.

Following his success in the industry last year, Valiant was reportedly signed to major international record label Sony Music UK, a London-based subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. While the artist is yet to react publicly to the reports, the label shared a post on Instagram congratulating its artists who were nominated for the 2024 MOBO Awards in the UK.

Valiant was among the clan for his nod for “Best Caribbean Music Act,” and is the only Sony Music UK artist nominated in the category this year. The dancehall star joins other major acts like the Grammy Kid herself, Koffee, as well as international stars: Travis Scott, SZA, Doja Cat, Victoria Monet, H.E.R., Central Cee, WizKid, Tyla, Davido, and more on the Sony Music UK roster.

Valiant’s 6-track EP titled A Gift From Me to You, which arrived on December 18, 2023, was released by Sony Music UK under an exclusive license from Valiant / Diplomats. The project features popular titles like “BUDDUM” and “Poly,” which both have accompanying music videos that have already surpassed the half-a-million mark on YouTube.

After a special guest performance at the Sunrise Breakfast Party NYM over the weekend, Valiant gave a quick interview where he summed up his 2023 achievements and what’s to come in 2024. “It was great. It was a blessing. 2024 – more hits, one dancehall. We outside,” the dancehall star said before storming off.

Valiant is only the second Jamaican act to be signed with the British wing of Sony Music Entertainment.

