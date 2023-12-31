Malie Donn Speak Out After 19-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed At Show

Dancehall artiste Malie Donn has shared condolences to the family of a 19-year-old woman who was shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub on Sunday morning.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the woman’s identity has not been revealed. Not many details were available except that the woman, 19, was shot near a Mississauga nightclub.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ontario. The woman was reportedly standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

No details about any possible suspect or reason for the shooting were immediately available. On Sunday morning, the local police organisation Peel Regional Police asked residents and persons near Dixie Road and Eglington Avenue around the time of the shooting to provide information, video or dashcam footage to assist with the investigation.

In the meantime, Jamaican artiste Malie Donn shared condolences to the victim’s family after reports surfaced that she had attended his show on Saturday night.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the female who was shot and killed last night while trying to attend my show and to the innocent injured,” the artiste wrote along with the prayers and heartbreak emojis and hashtags that the incident was heartbreaking.

The artiste posted on Saturday that he landed in Canada to perform at the Jungle Resto Bar.

Videos shared by the artiste also revealed a sold-out crowd in the packed nightclub. The shooting incident seemed to have occurred after the artiste had arrived at the club and had performed.

This is reportedly Malie Donn’s first time in Canada.

Malie Donn is one of the leading new artists in dancehall after seeing massive success from his breakout hit “V6.” The Waterford deejay also saw success with singles like “Dungeon,” “Little Miss Grippy,” “Cups Up,” “Dragga,” and “Die Tonight.”