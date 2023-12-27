Kevin Hart Sues Tasha K For Extortion Over Explosive Interview

Comedian Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity suing Tasha K for extortion as the comedian alleges that the controversial YouTuber tried to extort him over her recent interview with a woman claiming to be his assistant.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Tasha K, whose real name is LaTasha Kebe, threatened him over the interview with his former assistant Miesha Shake, making several wild allegations about the comedian, his wife, and others.

Tasha K reportedly requested the comedian pay her a 250,000 “ransom” not to release the damning interview, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says Shake recorded the interview with Tasha K in November 2023, where she made “false and defamatory statements regarding Hart.” After the interview, the lawsuit said an “affiliate of Kebe” called his team and “threatened to publish the interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000.”

The threats were along the lines of being “damaging to [Hart’s] reputation,” the affiliate urged. The lawsuit said Tasha K went on to publish a preview of the interview as a threat to him for not paying the ransom.

“The teaser included a statement from Kebe at the 2:06 mark of the video specifically warning that ‘when you don’t pay, we have to get money by any means necessary,'” the lawsuit quoted from the preview.

The lawsuit says the comedian’s team reported Tasha K to the police. His lawyers also sent her a cease and desist letter, as Shake had signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement and a Confidentiality Agreement while working for Hart from 2017-2020.

On December 22, Tasha K also told Hart that she would still publish the interview, which took place on the same day on her subscription-based website.

His former assistant is also being sued for defamation for her comments that the comedian is a regular cheater and has a gambling addiction.

Both women are being sued for extortion and invasion of privacy, while Shake is being sued for breach of contract regarding the NDA and confidentiality agreement and defamation.

Tasha K is also being sued for intentional interference with contractual relations.

On Wednesday, amid reports of the lawsuit, Tasha K, who probably hasn’t been served yet, defiantly published the interview on her Instagram Story.