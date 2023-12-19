Cam’ron Spits Game After Meeting Crush Nia Long For First Time

Nia Long is back in the single game, and it seems that she’s the dream girl for many people, including Cam’ron, who finally got to meet her in person over the weekend.

The actress and talk show host was spotted sharing lens with Cam’ron who shoot his shot at her last year. At the time, Cam’ron posted a screenshot of a message he sent to Nia’s DMs, which was in solidarity with her amid the pain she was experiencing after news surfaced that the father of her son, Ime Udoka, cheated on her.

Cam’ron also validated the veteran actress, noting that she was a strong woman and deserved the best as a queen, and hinted that he is a king and they can achieve a lot together. Nia has never acknowledged the DM, but she was all smiles when she met the rapper at Rich Paul‘s 42nd birthday party.

“He want the scoop, she want the tea, I can not talk, we keeping it street!!” he typed. “@iamnialong aka Ni-Amore.”

The carousel of photos shows Nia laughing as Cam’ron reaches out to hug her, and in another, they smile. They also posed for a photo while she sat on a chair. The Dipset rapper also seemed happy about meeting Nia and said on his podcast, What It Is with Ma$e, that they aren’t together, although he did pass her his number formally.

“People are doing exactly what you’re saying, ‘Look, Cam, don’t mess this up.’ Look, I met my Ni-Amore. She was very, very cool,” he recalled. “So she says, ‘You’re funny, you’re hilarious.’ I said, ‘But yo did you see my DM? It wasn’t opened.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I seen it.’ I said, ‘What you [think] about it?’ And she said, ‘Nah, that was fly.’ And that’s it, people,” he said.

Ma$e, on the other hand, blamed LeBron James and his business partner Chris Paul for the meet-up, noting that the baller is beefing with her ex-man Udoka. “Well, the streets saying that Bron invited Nia to the party and then doubled back and invited you to get back at [Ime] Udoka,” he said.

Cam’ron didn’t confirm that LeBron invited him but added, “Oh ni***s used me?”

Lebron nor Chris Paul have not reacted to the chatters.