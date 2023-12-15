50 Cent Confirms Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Saweetie For ‘BMF’ Season 3

Producer of BMF, 50 Cent, is promising another big season for Starz drama Black Mafia Family after new celebrity castings were announced for the upcoming season.

The show is heading into its third season, and Deadline revealed on Thursday that several new faces are joining the already all-star line-up. Those making their debut are rappers Lil Baby, Saweetie, 2 Chainz, and Real Housewives actor Cynthia Bailey.

This is Lil Baby’s debut on a major network series but, indeed, not his first acting gig as his song “Catch The Sun” reimagined the scenes from the movie Queen & Slim. As for Saweetie, she previously appeared in the series Bel-Air and Grown-ish, while Bailey, the most experienced of the lot, is a reality star on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Previously, NE-YO and 2 Chainz were also announced as appearing on the third season of BMF.

In the meantime, Deadline revealed that Lil Baby’s debut will see him acting as Payne, a foot soldier from Atlanta. At the same time, Saweetie plays Keeya, a former college athlete now living on the streets of St. Louis, while Bailey will play Gloria, Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife.

The third series will begin airing on March 1, 2024. The series is inspired by the Flenory brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) who are said to be one famous black mafia families in the United States.

The third season focuses on Meech moving to Atlanta in the early 90s to expand the Black Mafia Family empire in the south and run the drug and guns underworld in Atlanta as they did in Detroit.

In the meantime, the returning cast are Bechir Sylvain, Taylor Sele, Kadianne Whyte, Ren King, Morgan Alexandria, Christopher B. Duncan, Cedric Martin, Sydney Mitchell, and Laila D. Pruitt.

BMF executor producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hinted that the season is a must-see.

“I’m for the culture you know the vibes., 2chains put some work in too. This season is [fire emoji] a little more Atlanta in it. Let’s go GLG,” he wrote on Twitter.

The show is co-produced by G-Unit Film and Television with executive producers Randy Huggins and Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series.