Masicka’s ‘Generation of Kings’ Debut At No. 2 On Billboard

Masicka has earned his second No. 2 album as his sophomore effort debuts as runner-up on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

The Bob Marley-dominated world of Reggae charts is a bustling arena where creatives often seem to duel over second place. So seldomly is the departed legend dethroned that nabbing No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart has not only become a high honor but virtually the best performance that one could hope for.

Dancehall lyricist Masicka is celebrating another best after his second studio album titled Generation of Kings debuted at No. 2 on the chart for the week ending December 16, 2023.

Previously, Masicka’s debut album 438 also debuted in the same peak position back in 2021 when it was second once again to Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, which has been in the coveted top position for 204 weeks now. In spite of that, Masicka was able to once again outperform all his living counterparts to lock in at No. 2 with his Def Jam Recordings debut, G.O.K. The dancehall star was signed to Def Jam earlier this year in February, and this marks his first full-length release since.

All the anticipation and anxiety that comes with the pressure-packed delivery of the follow-up should surely subside for the artist now as he shows up and competes successfully once more for what many acknowledge as the actual top spot. Masicka, during his ongoing press run, spoke about the album’s success in a new interview with Billboard Magazine.

The Def Jam recording artist prompted fans to be on the lookout for visuals and a deluxe version of G.O.K when he spoke about what’s to come in promoting the new album. “Mi a shoot alla di music videos!” Masicka began. “Nuff video, nuff promo, mi already started working on a deluxe. Mi have some songs recorded. Mi think I have some sick collabs on it, it’ll be just as crazy as the album.”

Already, the album boasts collaborations with Popcaan, Lila Iké, Chronic Law, Fridayy, Fave, Dexta Daps, and Spice. More to come as the dancehall star promises swift additions on the deluxe album.