Kanye West Teased Backstreet Boys Sampled “Song” In All-White

Kanye West teased a snippet from his and Ty Dolla $ign’s impending new album, and it features a Backstreet Boys sample.

In anticipation of their first joint effort, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West have been sharing previews of the imminent project. Their latest teaser was unveiled by Ye, who posted a video with one of the tracks playing. The rapper is seen standing on a balcony with his back to the camera putting the black “Vultures” text and logo on his white shirt on full display. In the clip, a sample of the Backstreet Boys mega-hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” can be heard on the track.

In case you’ve been Patrick Star’s roommate for the last two and a half decades, the 1997 internationally acclaimed single from the group is a Platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 Top-10 hit that spent more than 20 weeks on the chart. Leave it to Kanye West to conceive these larger-than-life production ideas when he is in the engineer chair. The prominent classic also makes a very loud cameo, with the blended voices of the quintet having a lasting effect as the beat morphs into a trance-inducing hip-hop/rap playground.

Ty Dolla $ign recently revealed the full tracklist for the album shortly before the legendary Timbaland claimed producer credit for the track “Vultures.” Taking to Instagram for the announcement, Tim wrote, “One of my best body of work,” alongside a photo showcasing the handwritten tracklist.

This only built up the anticipation further – the super producer has been in the game since the early 90s and has always seemed to have the Midas touch, so it ought to be a huge honor to hear him call the title his best body of work.

“Vultures” is the lead single off the album, which features rapper Bump J. It was released in November and has already garnered over 11 million streams on Spotify. Another noteworthy title revealed by the track list for the upcoming album is “New Body,” which originally featured Nicki Minaj when it was first teased back in 2018. Fans are hopeful that the latest version still does.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s first joint album is reportedly dubbed ¥$ and is expected to arrive in 2024.